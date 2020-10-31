Iowa's African-American past, future topic of NIACC event

After spending his early childhood in Des Moines, Hal Chase moved to, and grew up in, Frankfort, Ky., in a time when segregation was still legal.
Although he was considered a Yankee outsider, he watched as some kids weren’t allowed to sit in the same parts of the bus, or drink at the same water fountain due to the color of their skin.
“That led to a strong sense of what didn’t seem right,” Chase said.
His interest in racial injustices led to a long career in African American studies and literature. He most recently taught at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) for 20 years and contributed a chapter to the book “Outside In: African American History in Iowa.”
Now he travels around to different colleges and universities to give presentations about the book, while also giving some background to African American history of the area he’s in.
Chase will visit North Iowa Area Community College to deliver his presentation to the public via Zoom on Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The program will begin with a 17-minute audio-visual presentation of Iowa’s African American history from its beginning in 1838 to the present. Also included will be the history of African Americans in Mason City and Clear Lake.
“This is what’s going to happen. Lights are going to go out,” Chase said. “Imagine you’re sitting in darkness. You hear this voiceover. Within three to five seconds, you start to see images dissolve in and out that tell you about what you’re seeing. That will go from the beginning of time to the present.”
Then, the presentation will be opened up to a panel of local historians that will answer questions and participate in a discussion about what viewers just saw.
Chase will speak passionately about the history of African Americans in Iowa. Although he knows much about the topic, he’s interested to learn from others. With the Black Lives Matter movement and the national attention that’s been put on racial injustices in the past couple months, he believes now is as important a time as ever in history.
“The more you learn about African American history – this inseparable, intertwined like DNA, and intimate relationship between so-called black and white in this country – the more you’re going to realize that it is still happening,” Chase said. “People have been protesting this for 400 years.
“We never in my lifetime have seen so much attention focused on this issue of race, racism, discrimination, etc. Which I believe is very positive. We have a serious conversation going on now. What will be the role of our nation in going beyond race?”
To register, call 641-422-4358. You can provide your email address and a link to the Zoom meeting will be sent to you.
