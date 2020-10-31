Iowa's African-American past, future topic of NIACC event

After spending his early childhood in Des Moines, Hal Chase moved to, and grew up in, Frankfort, Ky., in a time when segregation was still legal.

Although he was considered a Yankee outsider, he watched as some kids weren’t allowed to sit in the same parts of the bus, or drink at the same water fountain due to the color of their skin.

“That led to a strong sense of what didn’t seem right,” Chase said.

His interest in racial injustices led to a long career in African American studies and literature. He most recently taught at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) for 20 years and contributed a chapter to the book “Outside In: African American History in Iowa.”

Now he travels around to different colleges and universities to give presentations about the book, while also giving some background to African American history of the area he’s in.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chase will visit North Iowa Area Community College to deliver his presentation to the public via Zoom on Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The program will begin with a 17-minute audio-visual presentation of Iowa’s African American history from its beginning in 1838 to the present. Also included will be the history of African Americans in Mason City and Clear Lake.