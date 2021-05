WATCH NOW: Clear Lake High School honors graduates

Before tassels were slid to the left and proud families and friends loudly cheered on their graduate, the Clear Lake High School Class of 2021 received words of reflection from staff and students.

A prominent theme throughout was perseverance and strength in the face of adversity. Alongside school officials, seniors Riley Schuchard and Maggi Wolfe, respectively, spoke about overcoming obstacles and classmates leaning into one another for support throughout their academic careers.

The words may have rang especially poignant as school events, athletics, and classrooms themselves adjusted to the new normal in a COVID-19 world.

During the ceremony, students were acknowledged for their achievements in academia, music, and ag studies. And a handful of graduates were given a standing ovation after being recognized for having committed to various branches of the armed forces.

The last day of school for the remainder of the district is Tuesday, with an early dismissal at 2 p.m., according to the district's website.

