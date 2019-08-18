{{featured_button_text}}

Some people say it with flowers; others with water towers. Gov. Kim Reynolds used the backdrop of the Iowa State Fair this week to announce a contest challenging Iowa communities to show off their hometown pride in a short video for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind water tower, designed by a local artist.

The announcement also was designed to draw attention to the fact that the state has assisted nearly 650 Iowa communities in advancing their water quality efforts by making about 2,000 revolving fund water-quality loans statewide.

Water tower

Workers begin to hoist a new water tower in Mason City in 2016.

To enter the contest, communities need to create a video — no longer than two minutes — that showcases their hometown pride and features a water element in their community. Video submissions will be accepted on the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Facebook pages from Aug. 19 through Sept. 30. A public vote to be held Oct. 1-11 will determine the winner of a custom water tower design.

“This contest is a perfect chance for communities to share their special ‘it factor’ that sets their hometown apart. I can’t wait to see the videos,” Reynolds said.

Videos may be created by an individual or group representing the community, but videos must be submitted by the city with authority over the water tower.

