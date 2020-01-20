Video: Iowa trooper, driver narrowly missed by sliding truck on I-80

The video is Exhibit A of why you should always be aware of your surroundings if you get out of your car on a busy roadway.
An Iowa State trooper and the driver of an unknown type of vehicle that had slid into the ditch on west I-80 in Cass County Friday afternoon narrowly missed being struck by a truck that lost control and slid into the same ditch.
The trooper and the driver were inspecting damage to the front of the driver's car, when the truck came sliding sideways toward them at a high rate of speed.
No one was injured, but it easily could've been different.
The driver's dash cam shows the close call.
Shocking video today from a delivery truck on I-80 in Western Iowa. The AMCON Distributing driver, State Trooper, & occupants in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.— Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) January 18, 2020
If you have to be out driving during inclement weather- slow down and be aware of the road conditions. pic.twitter.com/tXqMAOjCjz