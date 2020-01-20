Video: Iowa trooper, driver narrowly missed by sliding truck on I-80

The video is Exhibit A of why you should always be aware of your surroundings if you get out of your car on a busy roadway.

An Iowa State trooper and the driver of an unknown type of vehicle that had slid into the ditch on west I-80 in Cass County Friday afternoon narrowly missed being struck by a truck that lost control and slid into the same ditch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The trooper and the driver were inspecting damage to the front of the driver's car, when the truck came sliding sideways toward them at a high rate of speed.

No one was injured, but it easily could've been different.

The driver's dash cam shows the close call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.