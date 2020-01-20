You are the owner of this article.
Video: Iowa trooper, driver narrowly missed by sliding truck on I-80
Video: Iowa trooper, driver narrowly missed by sliding truck on I-80

The video is Exhibit A of why you should always be aware of your surroundings if you get out of your car on a busy roadway.

Close call

This screen grab of a dash cam video shows a truck sliding into the ditch on west I-80 heading directly toward the man in the lower left of the photo.

An Iowa State trooper and the driver of an unknown type of vehicle that had slid into the ditch on west I-80 in Cass County Friday afternoon narrowly missed being struck by a truck that lost control and slid into the same ditch.

The trooper and the driver were inspecting damage to the front of the driver's car, when the truck came sliding sideways toward them at a high rate of speed.

No one was injured, but it easily could've been different.

The driver's dash cam shows the close call.

