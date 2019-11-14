{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Steve King on Thursday tweeted out photos of a person he said could be the whistleblower who revealed information that led to a congressional investigation into a phone call President Donald Trump had with the Ukrainian president about gathering potentially damaging information on the family of political rival Joe Biden.

King in a morning tweet included photos that indicated the whistleblower could be a son of a prominent Democratic campaign donor. Just before 1 p.m., King apparently deleted the first tweet and wrote a new one, with three additional photos of a man.

National Democrats have said Trump voiced threats in a July call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to withhold aid to Ukraine until its government promised to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, while Republicans have pushed back on what the conversation meant.

The first day of public impeachment hearings took place on Wednesday, when the top American diplomat in Ukraine revealed new evidence that Trump was overheard asking about political “investigations” that he later demanded from Ukraine in exchange for military aid.

In that event, such Republicans as U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, sought to have Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the Intelligence Committee, reveal the whistleblower.

Rep. Steve King

Rep. Steve King speaks in August at the Cerro Gordo County GOP Brunch on the Beach in Clear Lake.

King tweeted, "Adam Schiff said, “I do not know the identity of the whistleblower.” @RepAdamSchiff here are four strong clues." King added four photos of prominent Democrats Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren each standing individually with Alexander Soros, a son of Democratic fundraiser George Soros.

Alexander Soros does not hold a position with any U.S. government intelligence agency. George Soros is a frequent target by national Republicans for his funding given to Democrats.

