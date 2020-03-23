Two North Iowa men face charges after Newman Catholic burglary

Mason City police arrested two men in connection with the theft of around $17,000 in learning equipment and tools from at Newman Catholic Schools.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary at the school in the early-morning hours of Friday, March 20. Surveillance cameras caught two subjects entering the locked school, removing various items. The items were then loaded into a vehicle and driven away by the two subjects.

During the course of the investigation, the Special Operations Group of the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force executed search warrants at two Mason City residences, and numerous stolen items were recovered at one of the homes.

Eric Scott Francis, 49, and Nathaniel Pope, 37, both of Mason City, were each arrested charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Francis also faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a combined bond of $16,300.

The investigation into the burglary is still ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office also assisted in investigation.