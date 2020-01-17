$5 tuition increase expected in NIACC's FY2021 budget

Nearly a month into the new year, it’s time to look at budgets for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 during their meeting Thursday night.

The budget works on an estimated total tax rate of 79 cents per $1,000 of valuation — a two-cent increase from last year to account for county valuations coming in lower than last year — and a tuition increase of $5 per credit hour, bringing in an estimate of less than $4.5 million in taxes and a little more than $11 million in tuition.

Board member Jean Torgeson said she didn’t like having to raise the tuition, especially for students who can barely afford to pay for the current tuition rates, but it is necessary with the decrease in enrollment.

“In our current environment, we don’t have any other way to increase revenue, and we – as long as I’ve been on the board – I think we’ve done a great job squeezing every penny we can out of what we are bringing in,” Torgeson said.

For the students who can’t completely afford college, there is a recognized scholarship program at NIACC to help them with their tuition, board member Dean Cataldo said.