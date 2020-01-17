$5 tuition increase expected in NIACC's FY2021 budget

Nearly a month into the new year, it’s time to look at budgets for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 during their meeting Thursday night.
The budget works on an estimated total tax rate of 79 cents per $1,000 of valuation — a two-cent increase from last year to account for county valuations coming in lower than last year — and a tuition increase of $5 per credit hour, bringing in an estimate of less than $4.5 million in taxes and a little more than $11 million in tuition.
Board member Jean Torgeson said she didn’t like having to raise the tuition, especially for students who can barely afford to pay for the current tuition rates, but it is necessary with the decrease in enrollment.
“In our current environment, we don’t have any other way to increase revenue, and we – as long as I’ve been on the board – I think we’ve done a great job squeezing every penny we can out of what we are bringing in,” Torgeson said.
For the students who can’t completely afford college, there is a recognized scholarship program at NIACC to help them with their tuition, board member Dean Cataldo said.
“I know we need to reduce our costs here, but it’s not going to happen, it’s going to go up,” he said.
With much of the state aid going to the big universities, like University of Iowa, the community colleges aren’t left with much, according to Cataldo.
“So what can we do, other than give scholarships to our young people that can’t afford to be here, and then you can increase your enrollment, if annual, they can get an education,” Cataldo said.
The $5 increase is not a set number, but it is what the proposed budget is working on.
Including the taxes, student fees, tuition and estimated state and federal aid, the college’s revenue is projected to be about $33.5 million in the general funds, according to the budget.
Expenditures on programs remain about the same, for a total estimated costs of $36.8 million in the general funds.
“Remember, this is a budget plan, and we always overestimate expenditures so that we can build capacity to spend as dollars come in throughout the year,” NIACC President Steve Schulz said.
Putting the revenue and expenditures numbers together yields a net negative $3.3 million balance with the current general fund numbers, but Nicole Beaver, the NIACC Administrative Services vice presiden, who put together the budget, said that it may move into the positive when government aid comes in and the college tries to keep the expenditures down.
“Basically, we’re just watching out expenses, so our expenses are not as high,” Beaver said. “…If we come in at the end of the year with a positive, that just means we diligently watched our expenses and we didn’t spend as much as we thought.”
If by the end of the year, the expenditures were still more than the revenue, there is a reserve fund of $15.3 million that can cover any remaining costs.
“So we technically have the money there; we’re not going negative in any of our balances,” Beaver said.
A public hearing for the proposed budget will be held 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in Room 100 of the Administration Building on NIACC campus. Residents of NIACC’s 11-county region may present their objections to or arguments for any part of the budget.
NIACC is also asking voters in the region to approve a $15 million bond issuance in the March 3 election to improve, repair, construct and equip career academy buildings and related site improvements, as well as acquire new sites if necessary.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.