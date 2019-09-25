Tens of thousands of people reacted Wednesday to revelations in The Des Moines Register that Iowa State fan-turned-unexpected fundraiser Carson King made two racially charged tweets eight years ago — and Anheuser-Busch’s decision to cut ties with him because of them.
King — whose Sept. 14 jocular appeal for beer money on ESPN’s College GameDay catapulted him into the national spotlight when he redirected donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital — on Tuesday night proactively addressed the years-old tweets.
“Eight years ago, when I was a sophomore in high school, I made some social media posts with my friends that quoted and referenced the show Tosh. O,” King, now 24, said in a statement about his actions as a 16-year-old.
When reminded of the tweets by a reporter with The Register, King said he reread them and understands they were “offensive and hurtful.”
“I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was 16 years old,” he said. “I want to sincerely apologize.”
King expressed gratitude for the passage of time, allowing high schoolers to “grow up and hopefully become responsible and caring kids.” He highlighted the power of social media to inspire thousands to a good cause, while also being able to dredge up poor past decisions.
The outcry and support has been widespread in the hours since The Register posted its story online Tuesday night characterizing King’s racist tweets.
Busch — which had been making tallboy cans imprinted with King’s face and had promised a year’s supply to the Altoona man — cut future ties. The company vowed to honor its commitment to match the more than $350,000 that had been raised to date for the Children’s Hospital.
“Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him,” according to a Busch statement.
But members of the public outraged by the takedown of the unexpected Iowa hero responded by digging into The Register reporter who wrote the story — finding racially-charged and offensive tweets from his past and calling for his firing.
The Register responded with a statement from Executive Editor Carol Hunter, published across social media, along with a separate explanation about how they reported the King story, posted to The Register’s website.
As of 1 p.m., more than 12,000 people had commented on The Register’s Facebook post of the letter, with many slamming its decision to report King’s old tweets. As many also called for reporter Aaron Calvin’s firing, The Register posted on Facebook it’s investigating that.
“The Register is aware of reports of inappropriate social media posts by one of our staffers, and an investigation has begun,” the company said.
By Wednesday afternoon, tens of thousands of people had unliked and unfollowed The Register on Facebook and Twitter, where readers also were calling for subscription cancellations and the hashtags #standwithcarson and #canceltheregister were circulating.
Some were calling on other beer companies to pick up the endorsement.
Geneseo Brewing Co. on Wednesday afternoon posted to Facebook a letter to King, praising his personal growth and coming out as “appalled” by the actions of The Register and Busch.
“We ... would like to continue your efforts by naming a new Pilsner ‘Iowa Legend’ and donating a dollar from every pint and 16-ounce can sold to your cause until the batch is sold out,” according to the letter.
In a statement circulated on Twitter, Venmo — the digital platform on which King is raising the money — said it’s sticking to its promise to match money raised for the Children’s Hospital.
“Our intent has never changed, and we continue honor our pledge to support the patients, families, and staff members of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.”
Even some public officials chimed in, with Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand praising King’s “classy apology” and noting he’s glad he got King four tickets to this weekend’s Hawkeye game in Iowa City “to do the wave” to the Children’s Hospital.
“We #standwithCarson,” Sand tweeted.
According to King’s Facebook page, the total — including corporate gifts and matches — was at more than $1.13 million Tuesday morning. And gifts were still pouring in Wednesday morning, with comments like, “We’ve got your back kid,” and “Our past mistakes don’t define us.”
Register editor Hunter declined to comment further Wednesday. King didn’t immediately return a call from The Gazette.
His dad, Mick King, said the family is “extremely proud” of his son and the way he’s handled both the spotlight and the controversy.
“There is not a better kid on this Earth than my son Carson,” he said. “We are really proud of him and what a great job he’s done. We are just really disappointed in what happened with The Des Moines Register.”
The elder King said, however, the donations are continuing — even with Busch severing ties.
“That’s their deal,” he said. “We’re sorry that they have done that and feel bad about it. But they’ve got to do what they’ve to do. It’s just too bad something that happened clear back when he was a teenager eight years ago … he just really feels horrible about it.
“But he’s going to continue with the fundraiser and making sure all the kids are taken care of.”
