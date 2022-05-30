 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
That's a wrap: 2022 North Iowa Band Fest comes to a close

The 83rd North Iowa Band Festival wrapped up on Monday, having drawn tens of thousands of visitors from across the state. 

From "Into the Woods" to Elle Woods to the tornado from "Wizard of Oz," spectators of Saturday's parade, which was themed "Band Fest on Broadway," saw a number floats and participants tipping their hats to showbiz standards.

Alongside the parade, downtown held a wealth of activities including a carnival, midway, live entertainment and an outdoor marketplace.