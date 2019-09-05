{{featured_button_text}}

The 19th year of All-State Barn Tour, sponsored by the Iowa Barn Foundation, will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sept 28-29, 2019.

Historic barns throughout the state will be on tour. The barns have been awarded restoration grants by the Iowa Barn Foundation because of their importance historically or architecturally.

Apland-Freeland barn in Cambridge

The Apland-Freeland barn in Cambridge sits in a historic Norwegian settlement and remains with some of the original family.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Other barns restored by owners are also on the tour.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Iowa Barn Foundation is a non-profit all-state, primarily all-volunteer group that was founded in 1997. 

For information about the tour, call Roxanne Mehlisch, 641-487-7690. Visit the Iowa Barn Foundation's website (http://www.iowabarnfoundation.org/) to see a photo collection of restored barns.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments