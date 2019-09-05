The 19th year of All-State Barn Tour, sponsored by the Iowa Barn Foundation, will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sept 28-29, 2019.
Historic barns throughout the state will be on tour. The barns have been awarded restoration grants by the Iowa Barn Foundation because of their importance historically or architecturally.
You have free articles remaining.
Other barns restored by owners are also on the tour.
The Iowa Barn Foundation is a non-profit all-state, primarily all-volunteer group that was founded in 1997.
For information about the tour, call Roxanne Mehlisch, 641-487-7690. Visit the Iowa Barn Foundation's website (http://www.iowabarnfoundation.org/) to see a photo collection of restored barns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.