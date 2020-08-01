Surging Iowa food stamp use starts to slow

For one, the number of SNAP participants doesn’t include out-of-work Iowans who had qualified for the $600-a-week federal supplemental unemployment benefit. The benefit counts as income in determining eligibility.

However, those benefits have expired and Congress hasn’t taken action on an extension. The House proposed a 15 percent increase SNAP benefits but the Senate is offering no new funding.

So many of those unemployed workers who previously did not qualify for food stamps could become eligible if the aid is not extended or even if there is a gap in the program.

Despite the increased participation, SNAP isn’t filling everyone’s plate. Food bank demand has soared in the pandemic.

HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha, for example, said that last year it delivered 9 million tons of food to individuals and partner organizations in its seven-county service area. This year, it is on track to deliver 12 tons of food based as demand that has grown from 750,000 tons to 1 million tons per month.

According to the Child & Family Policy Center in Des Moines, about 134,000 Iowa households, including 98,000 children, report not having enough food to eat.