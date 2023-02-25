On Feb. 21 in Des Moines, 150 landowners impacted by proposed hazardous liquid carbon pipelines rallied at the state capitol alongside legislators and advocates, calling for a ban on eminent domain for the projects.

According to Food and Water Watch, 12 bills have been introduced this session in Iowa on the carbon pipeline issue including Senator Jeff Taylor’s SF 101 which would enact such a ban. The rally came one day after the introduction of HF 368, which has the support of House leadership including Speaker Pat Grassley, but does not include a full ban on eminent domain. Following a morning press conference, participating landowners and advocates attended a subcommittee hearing for HF 368 where the bill was passed out of subcommittee.

Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator, and Wolf have proposed three carbon pipelines to cover 3,650 miles of the Midwest, including 1,590 miles in Iowa. The projects would cross 56 counties and affect tens of thousands of property owners in Iowa alone. Buoyed by substantial federal tax credits and eligible for $40 billion of federal taxpayer funding, these carbon pipelines pose serious safety risks currently under investigation by the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), according to a Food and Water Watch news release.

The Iowa Utilities Board recently established a hearing schedule for the Summit carbon pipeline to begin in October, meaning that the 2023 legislative session is make or break for the proposed carbon pipelines. For more than a year, impacted landowners, constituents and advocates have demanded legislative passage of a full ban on eminent domain for carbon pipelines. It is a move supported by 70% of Iowa voters, according to Food and Water Action polling.

“Iowans are making ourselves heard loud and clear: no eminent domain for private gain,” said Food and Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer Emma Schmit. “From kitchen tables and farm fields to community meetings and the Capitol, our demands could not be clearer. Without a full ban on eminent domain for carbon pipelines, the threat of these unsound, unsafe and unwanted projects remains. State legislators must side with those they represent, not the corporate profiteers looking to make a killing on our backs. There is no acceptable way to take peoples’ land for a carbon capture scam. It’s time to pass a full ban on eminent domain for carbon pipelines.”

Iowa farmers also voiced their opposition to the use of eminent domain for proposed carbon pipelines.

“Our legislature created the law that gave the Iowa Utilities Board the power to use eminent domain and the legislature can take it away,” said Butler County farmer Kim Junker, who is impacted by the Navigator pipeline proposal. “We, the impacted landowners, are the experts. Not Farm Bureau, not Summit’s lobbyists, not the Iowa Renewable Fuel Association. It’s time our legislators listened to us, the hardworking Iowans who put them into office in the first place. We want a full ban on eminent domain for carbon pipelines. It’s the only solution that permanently addresses all the issues of these needless pipeline projects.”

"We're glad that leadership has put some thought into HF 368, but it's simply not what landowners are calling for," said Cindy Hansen, Century Farm Owner in Shelby County, impacted by the Summit pipeline proposal. “We need a full ban on eminent domain for carbon pipelines. If this threshold bill is going to move forward, it needs some work. It needs to apply to all of the pipeline applications and it needs to apply to private parcels, not total miles of the route.”