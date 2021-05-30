Side trip destinations: Clear Lake

Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum

*Just an hour and a half from Clear Lake, the museum honors one of the nation's most famous families -- the five brothers of the Sullivan family who all perished when the USS Juneau was sunk during WWII -- as well as veterans from all US wars.

*One of the most interesting exhibits is its Voices of Iowa Oral History Project with nearly 2,000 interviews of Iowa veterans. www.groutmuseumdistrict.org

George Wyth State Park

*George Wyth Lake has a swimming beach and accessible fishing pier; Fisher is a 40-acre natural lake and oxbow to the Cedar River; and Alice Wyth allows electric motors only across its 60 acres.

*There are more than three miles of paved, multi-use trails; 10 miles of soft trails. The park is linked to a 100-mile trail network with links to lakes. www.iowadnr.gov

Cedar Valley Nature Trail

*69 miles spanning Benton, Black Hawk, Buchanan and Linn counties, meandering between Waterloo and Cedar Rapids. One of Iowa’s oldest trails, built on an abandoned railroad right-of-way the early 1980s.