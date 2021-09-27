Sen. Chuck Grassley on North Iowa pipeline plans: 'I am for carbon capture'

While talking about immigration issues over the weekend, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) said that Fox News host Tucker Carlson's comments about replacement theory (that Americans are being replaced by "obedient people from far-away countries") were correct.

The phrase "great replacement" has its roots in the writings of French writer Renaud Camus who suggested that mass migration to Europe from Africa and the Middle East amounted to a kind of genocide of white people. In 2019, when a gunman killed dozens of people at two mosques in New Zealand, his manifesto used the word "replacement" multiple times while talking about "white genocide."

When asked about a member of his own party talking about replacement theory, Grassley had this to say: "(It) doesn’t matter whether you're white, black, whatever colors you have. You’re a human being and you’ve got to be treated like a human being."

