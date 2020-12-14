Second Mason City man admits guilt in March Newman Catholic burglary

The second of two North Iowa men arrested in March has pleaded guilty to felony burglary charges, according to court documents.

Eric Scott Francis, of Mason City, entered a written plea of guilty earlier this month for his role in the theft of over $17,000 worth of tools and equipment from Newman Catholic High School last spring.

The Newman Knights mascot was also taken, but was later recovered by authorities and returned to the school.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary at the school in the early-morning hours of Friday, March 20. Surveillance cameras caught two subjects entering the locked school and removing various items which were loaded into a vehicle and driven away by the pair.

During the course of the investigation, the Special Operations Group of the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force executed search warrants at two Mason City residences, and numerous stolen items were recovered at one of the homes.