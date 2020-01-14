Reynolds seeks 4.4 percent spending increase for fiscal 2021

“I’m just anxious to see how she’s going to balance this budget because the spending that she’s doing and then the tax cuts that she’s proposing – they just don’t fit, that is not possible to do both like that and expect there to be money to fund all of those projects,” said Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Included in the governor’s legislative package was a proposal to boost the state’s sales tax by one cent effective Jan. 1, 2021, and to use the proceeds to further drive down state income tax rates by $170 million and take over a share of county mental health costs to ease property tax levies with a net impact of reducing overall general fund revenue by $7.3 million in the second half of fiscal 2021.