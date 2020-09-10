Reynolds: in-person instruction protects Iowa students from abuse

BLENCOE, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday defended the state mandate that K-12 schools provide at least half their instruction in school, saying that's often the best place to protect children victimized by abuse.
Reynolds said the state has seen a "significant reduction" in child abuse cases since classes resumed.
"When you consider that 15 percent of child abuse cases are reported by teachers, who are mandatory reporters, these kids who need and rely on these services need to get those through the schools," Reynolds told reporters in Blencoe Wednesday. "It provides a safe learning environment for a lot of students."
For many students, the only hot meals they eat each day also come at school, Reynolds noted.
"We need to take a look at the whole child and how best we can meet their needs," she said.
The governor's comments came a day after two judges, in separate rulings, denied the Des Moines and Iowa City school districts a legal avenue for educating students at home while the coronavirus continues to spread in their communities.
Reynolds said the rulings recognize that her administration correctly interpreted a law passed unanimously by the state Legislature this year that stated a preference for in-person instruction.
"I appreciate two individual judges said that we followed the law," she said.
In two separate rulings, a Polk County judge said Iowa law clearly establishes state control over the time schools must hold in-person instruction, and a Johnson County judge concluded the governor has broad emergency powers that local school boards do not have.
In the Des Moines case, the school district argued a 15% county positivity threshold set by Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education to allow online learning is three times higher than the recommended level of virus spread recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The district has said that Reynolds’ policy requiring classes to be held at least half of the time in person until a county reaches that high threshold presents a dangerous risk to students and staff.
The state Department of Education denied the district’s request to hold online-only classes.
Reynolds noted the state requirement is designed to be flexible, offering districts the option of all in-person instruction or a hybrid plan that incorporates some distance learning. Individual parents also can opt to keep their children home with an online option.
"I’m looking forward to working with the Des Moines public school district to help meet the criteria that the other school districts have met to provide those students with the education that they deserve," Reynolds said Wednesday.
The governor visited Blencoe, a small Monona County town, for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the NEW Cooperative Port of Blencoe.
