SIOUX CITY -- A retired three-star admiral from Northwest Iowa on Monday entered the field for the U.S. Senate seat that will be settled by voters in 2020.
Mike Franken in a release and social media video posts said he's ready to pursue the Senate position with lessons from his Iowa upbringing and U.S. Navy leadership posts.
“I made a lot of tough calls during my time in the Navy, and I’m not afraid to stand up for the proud progressive principles that Iowa Democrats share,” Franken said.
Joni Ernst, a Republican, has held the seat since winning the 2014 election, and she is seeking a second six-year term. Three other Democrats are in the field, with Theresa Greenfield, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro, so a June 2020 primary election is needed to set the party's nominee.
You have free articles remaining.
“Republicans like Joni Ernst and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell never stand up to Donald Trump, and too many D.C. Democrats aren’t championing bold solutions for the climate crisis, the cost of health care, and Wall Street greed," Franken said, also in the video.
One of the hardest decisions I had to make was standing up to vote against plans for invading Iraq. I made that decision because I knew it was best for our country and my community. Now, I'm extending my commitment to serve by running to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/G7fZcr5JdL— Mike Franken (@FrankenforIowa) August 26, 2019
Franken was raised in Sioux County. He said he spent years in senior policymaking, strategy and planning roles for the Defense Department, before retiring in October 2017 and later moving to Sioux City.
A few weeks ago, Franken spoke in the Sioux City metro at a Siouxland Progressive Women event with Graham and Mauro. At that point, he was investigating becoming a candidate, and continued traveling Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.