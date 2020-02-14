Rep. Steve King votes against removing deadline for passage of ERA

Iowa Congressman Steve King joined 181 of his Republican colleagues on Thursday in voting against removing a 1982 deadline for state ratification and reopening the process to amend the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sex.

The measure passed largely along party lines and now goes to the Senate.

In a video posted to his website, the Fourth District representative said no one he spoke to who supports the Equal Rights Amendment could say what rights men have that women don't.

Nearly 50 years after it was first approved by Congress and sent to the states, the Equal Rights Amendment “is just as salient as ever,'' said the bill's sponsor, Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California. ”For survivors of sexual violence, pregnancy discrimination, unequal pay and more, the fight for equal justice under the law can’t wait any longer.''

Congress sent the amendment, which guarantees men and women equal rights under the law, to the states in 1972. It gave states seven years to ratify it, later extending the deadline to 1982. But the amendment wasn’t ratified by the required three-quarters of states before the deadline.

