Rep. Steve King votes against removing deadline for passage of ERA

Iowa Congressman Steve King joined 181 of his Republican colleagues on Thursday in voting against removing a 1982 deadline for state ratification and reopening the process to amend the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sex.
The measure passed largely along party lines and now goes to the Senate.
In a video posted to his website, the Fourth District representative said no one he spoke to who supports the Equal Rights Amendment could say what rights men have that women don't.
Nearly 50 years after it was first approved by Congress and sent to the states, the Equal Rights Amendment “is just as salient as ever,'' said the bill's sponsor, Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California. ”For survivors of sexual violence, pregnancy discrimination, unequal pay and more, the fight for equal justice under the law can’t wait any longer.''
Congress sent the amendment, which guarantees men and women equal rights under the law, to the states in 1972. It gave states seven years to ratify it, later extending the deadline to 1982. But the amendment wasn’t ratified by the required three-quarters of states before the deadline.
That was largely due to the efforts of the late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, who spoke out in opposition to the ERA, saying, among other things, that it reduced the "special protections and privileges" afforded to women -- like not being included in a military draft.
Last month, however, Virginia lawmakers voted to ratify the amendment, becoming the 38th and final state needed. In addition to Virginia, Nevada and Illinois also voted to ratify the amendment in the past three years. But five states have moved to rescind their earlier approvals, and the Justice Department has said it's too late for action. A lawsuit is now ongoing.
King noted Schlafly's influence on the ERA and called her a great help, also noting that the ERA would "force taxpayers to pay for abortions."
Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have co-sponsored a similar proposal, but the measure is unlikely to be taken up in the GOP-controlled Senate. Cardin said this week he is confident the resolution would pass if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed a floor vote.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. said the Senate would reject any effort to revive the ERA.
“It is clear the statutory period to have passed the ERA expired decades ago, and it would be necessary for it to be reintroduced to have constitutional viability,'' Graham said.
Editor Jaci Smith contributed to this report.