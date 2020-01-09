Rep. Steve King holding town hall in Cerro Gordo County in late January

As the year drew to a close, King showed signs of being open to a debate with the four challengers in his primary: State Sen. Randy Feenstra, of Hull, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards and Arnolds Park real estate agent Steve Reeder but maintained he wouldn't do so until six weeks prior to the election on June 2.

If King survives the most-crowded primary field he's had since an open seat race in 2002, he would most certainly have a rematch against J.D. Scholten who he defeated in 2018 by just 3.3% (his narrowest margin of victory in any race). In his campaign, Scholten has focused on defeating King and working to fix healthcare and the economy.

The event is open to the public and no RSVPs are required.

