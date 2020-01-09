Rep. Steve King holding town hall in Cerro Gordo County in late January

U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) is still without any House committee assignments for 2020 but that's not stopping the nine-term congressman from holding town halls in his latest election year.
On January 22, King, who has represented Iowa's Fourth Congressional District since 2013 (and the Fifth District before that), will speak to constituents at the Lakeview Community Center in Clear Lake at 2 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2019, King drew coverage for his commitment to holding a town hall in all 39 of his district's counties over the course of the year but many of those were often overshadowed by King's own comments about: white supremacy, a second Civil War, rape and incest, and conditions at migrant detention centers. Throughout those various controversies, King would say he was taken out of context or allege that he never said what he said or that what he was going through was akin to what Christ went through.
As the year drew to a close, King showed signs of being open to a debate with the four challengers in his primary: State Sen. Randy Feenstra, of Hull, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards and Arnolds Park real estate agent Steve Reeder but maintained he wouldn't do so until six weeks prior to the election on June 2.
If King survives the most-crowded primary field he's had since an open seat race in 2002, he would most certainly have a rematch against J.D. Scholten who he defeated in 2018 by just 3.3% (his narrowest margin of victory in any race). In his campaign, Scholten has focused on defeating King and working to fix healthcare and the economy.
The event is open to the public and no RSVPs are required.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.