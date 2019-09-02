DES MOINES -- Iowa’s enviable leadoff spot is safe.
For 2020, anyway.
The future of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, however, is less clear.
The national Democratic Party announced Friday it has rejected the Iowa state party’s proposal to allow Democrats to participate in Iowa’s 2020 presidential nominating process via an automated telephone system.
That leaves the Iowa Democratic Party scrambling, just five months out, to find another method to include more people in the caucuses, the first step in the nationwide process of nominating the party’s candidate for president.
National party leaders assured Iowa leaders that the state will, for 2020 at least, remain the first in the nation to conduct its presidential nominating procedure.
Less certain is what may happen in 2024 and beyond. Experts say that perhaps for the first time, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status faces a very real threat.
“The short answer to that is, this is, for the first time since I’ve been in Iowa --- which is 19 years --- that I have perceived a threat to Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status. A genuine, legitimate threat,” said Rachel Paine Caufield, a political science professor at Drake University and author of a book on the Iowa caucuses. “This is the first procedural change that I think has genuinely threatened Iowa.”
Iowa’s leadoff position in the presidential nominating process is a lofty one that produces endless visits by the candidates, coverage from national and international media, and most importantly significant influence on the process. Only two presidential candidates since 1972 have become their party’s nominee without finishing in the top three in Iowa.
Every time a new presidential nominating year comes around, Iowa finds itself defending its privileged position. And every four years, Iowa successfully wards off those challenges and remains first.
The issue of accessibility, however, provides a more serious threat to Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, experts say.
“I do think this feels different. The traditional challenge to Iowa is simply some other state trying to go earlier,” said David Redlawsk, chair of the University of Delaware’s political science department and author of “Why Iowa,” a book that makes a case supporting the Iowa caucuses’ first-in-the-nation role. “The problem with this is this goes to the heart of where the Democrats as a party are these days, things like accessibility and inclusion that just matter in a way to the Democratic electorate."
A common criticism of the Iowa caucuses has been that it excludes many would-be participants. Unlike an election, where someone can vote throughout Election Day or early via absentee ballot, caucuses require attendance to participate.
Anyone who wishes to participate in the Iowa caucuses and express support for a presidential candidate must attend on the prescribed date and time and remain on-site for multiple hours. This, critics have long contended, excludes parents unable to find child care, people who are too sick or otherwise unable to travel, people who work second-shift jobs, and others.
The national party, after the 2016 caucuses, required all caucus states to develop ways to make caucuses more accessible.
Iowa Democrats were forced to alter their caucus procedures without making them too much like a primary election. Such actions would upset New Hampshire, which follows Iowa in the nominating process and prides itself on being the nation’s first presidential primary state.
Iowa Democrats felt they had accomplished that with the virtual caucuses: a way for Democrats to participate via telephone by calling in their presidential preferences to an automated program. Those virtual caucus results were then to be combined with the traditional, in-person caucus results.
But the national party, after initially giving the plan tentative approval months ago, announced Friday it has rejected the proposal citing safety concerns.
“Based on our review process and the recommendation of security experts, we have concluded that currently, there is no tele-caucus system available that is sufficiently secure and reliable, given the magnitude and timing of the Iowa and Nevada caucuses this cycle,” the Democratic National Committee’s top security officials wrote in a memo to the national party’s rules and by-laws committee. “We base our recommendation in significant part on the current cybersecurity climate and our evaluation of the active threats to the integrity of the U.S. election --- including the recent U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference against our election infrastructure.”
The rejection leaves Iowa Democrats forced to find yet another way to thread that very narrow needle.
“If the (Iowa) Democrats are going to thread this needle, they need some sub-microscopic way of getting through that tiny hole. Because it’s really hard to see how you can open up a (caucus) meeting without turning it into a primary (election),” said Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University and author of a book on the history of the Iowa caucuses.
So it’s back to the drawing board for Iowa Democrats, with the caucuses just five months away. The national party indicated Friday it would grant a waiver for 2020 if caucus states like Iowa are unable to develop a new plan in time. But state party chairman Troy Price on Friday insisted Iowa Democrats are not thinking about a waiver and will instead seek another solution that makes the caucuses more accessible. He declined to offer any specific plans or address specific questions on what those new plans may look like.
Price also took pains to ensure Iowans that the 2020 caucuses remain on schedule for Feb. 3, and that Iowa remains in its leadoff position.
For now.
“We’ll have more to share in the coming days and weeks as we have time to explore what is available, but just know this: that on Feb. 3 our 2020 caucuses will take place in this state, we will be first and they will be without a doubt the most successful caucuses in our party’s history,” Price said.
