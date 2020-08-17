Northwood rest stop among those slated to close by DOT

McMenamin said the proposed changes represent “kind of a trade off” by replacing some of the less-used rest stops — several along Interstate 29 — while making some of the other rest areas nicer than they are.

“By so doing that, we can add more new structures and that will change the whole look of the entire system far more quickly than it would doing piecemeal,” he said. “I think it’s probably a good thing. I’m not in favor of closing anything, but nonetheless I think it will be a better program in the end.”

Northbound and southbound rest areas slated for closing are located along Interstate 29 near Missouri Valley and Sergeant Bluff; northbound and possibly the southbound rest areas along I-35 near Story City; and the eastbound and westbound rest areas along I-880 near Loveland in western Iowa.

Although the southbound Story City rest area along I-35 is included as a proposed closure, Iowa DOT officials say that because it was recently constructed it will remain open through 2049 or later, and plans for closure will be re-evaluated at that time.

Parking-only areas along I-29 near Mondamin and Salix as well as along I-35 near Osceola, St. Charles, Huxley, Story County and Northwood and an eastbound I-80 parking-only area near Avoca are on the list slated for closure.