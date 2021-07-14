North Iowa kids who helped out at turtle crossing in Ventura receive national award

Near the start of the month, the Globe Gazette first reported that five North Iowa kids had spent more than a little bit of their summer free time helping close to 200 turtles across a busy road in Ventura.
Now, Keygan Hoover, Blake Meyer, Cole Meyer, Zacaious Moe and Casen Wenzel are being nationally awarded for that helpfulness.
Wednesday afternoon, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced in a press release that the turtle quintet was being sent "Hero to Animal awards."
"A busy road can be a deathtrap for a turtle on the go," PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg said in the release. "These kids have saved hundreds of lives, and PETA Kids hopes their kindness will inspire others to look out for animals in need of a helping hand."
The release also included tips for others if they want to help turtles themselves.
"Even if their shells are cracked or crushed, turtles can remain alive for days or even weeks in agonizing pain. Turtle helpers should guide turtles in the direction in which they’re headed and never leave an animal to suffer," the release stated. "Turtles who have been injured should be taken to a local animal shelter or the nearest veterinarian for help."
When talking about the initial inspiration to help out, Moe said he was motivated after seeing several dead turtles on the road.
"One time, I saw a pile of flattened turtles and two baby turtles, their parents must've died, so that motivated me to save other turtles," Moe said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.