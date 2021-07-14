North Iowa kids who helped out at turtle crossing in Ventura receive national award

Near the start of the month, the Globe Gazette first reported that five North Iowa kids had spent more than a little bit of their summer free time helping close to 200 turtles across a busy road in Ventura.

Now, Keygan Hoover, Blake Meyer, Cole Meyer, Zacaious Moe and Casen Wenzel are being nationally awarded for that helpfulness.

Wednesday afternoon, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced in a press release that the turtle quintet was being sent "Hero to Animal awards."

"A busy road can be a deathtrap for a turtle on the go," PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg said in the release. "These kids have saved hundreds of lives, and PETA Kids hopes their kindness will inspire others to look out for animals in need of a helping hand."

The release also included tips for others if they want to help turtles themselves.