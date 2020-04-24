North Iowa city governments adjusting utility billing during COVID-19 pandemic

In the month-plus since COVID-19 has disrupted nearly all facets of American life, more than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims. According to a Pew Research Center survey from Monday, "43% of U.S. adults now say that they or someone in their household has lost a job or taken a cut in pay due to the outbreak." A little less than a quarter of lower-income Americans, 23%, have enough money to cover expenses for three months in case of an emergency such as job loss, sickness or an economic downturn. There are concerns about covering rent, making loan payments and paying utility bills.
That's no different in North Iowa, where in Cerro Gordo County alone, more than 3,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the past month (the total population of the county is more than 42,000). Residents are having to prioritize and make tough decisions.
And with starker realities, local governments are having to adjust as well.
Across the region, local governments have made it clear that they're "willing to work with residents during this unprecedented time."
In Garner, that's meant that the local government isn't shutting off anyone's water during the pandemic.
"Right now our council feels that it is a human right to have access to water to ensure all residents are able to clean themselves during this pandemic," City Administrator Adam Kofoed said. According to him, the city has prevented around 12 households from getting their water shut off in recent weeks and is having ongoing conversations about continuing late fees. And in a few cases, anonymous donors have even paid for the outstanding bills of residents struggling to keep current.
The no shut offs move isn't just endemic to Garner either. Local governments in Charles City and Forest City as well have said that service disconnections for late payments aren't happening right now. (Elsewhere in the country, local governments have taken the added measure of not even issuing late fees during the crisis.)
"Once the COVID-19 crisis is "over" any accounts past due will need to be brought current to maintain service," Charles City Administrator Steven Diers said of current local government procedure there, echoing City Administrator Barbara Smith's summation of Forest City policy. According to Smith, once the emergency declaration is lifted, citizens that have not paid their utility bills will have "a certain amount of time to either pay their bill in full or set up a payment arrangement."
Mason City has a plan in place to make arrangements with any residents worried about making bill payments on time. The way that City Administrator Aaron Burnett explained it is that Mason City officials are happy to work with people to stay on top of things.
But few local governments are suspending late fees and the complete suspension of utility billing during the crisis just isn't happening. Area approaches occupy the space between not placing undue burden on residents, at a time when even one more thing to worry about can prove too much, and maintaining revenue sources for local governments as many could start to become fallow.
At the end of March, the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) notified neighboring Clear Lake and other cities that it’s estimating a 25% reduction in monthly deposits of road use tax funds to cities, counties and because of the significant decrease in traffic and vehicle sales since mid-March because of COVID-19. In Clear Lake that means a loss of about $21,000 a month.
Burnett said previously that if this current economic downturn is as severe as the one in 2008, local government could see a fall of 8-10% in revenue, which would mean reworked or decreased funding for various departments and programs.
Just this week, the Mason City Council settled on funding the "Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund" (developed by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation) with money from overperforming city revenues. The source? Sewer and water funds.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
