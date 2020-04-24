North Iowa city governments adjusting utility billing during COVID-19 pandemic

That's no different in North Iowa, where in Cerro Gordo County alone, more than 3,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the past month (the total population of the county is more than 42,000). Residents are having to prioritize and make tough decisions.

And with starker realities, local governments are having to adjust as well.

Across the region, local governments have made it clear that they're "willing to work with residents during this unprecedented time."

In Garner, that's meant that the local government isn't shutting off anyone's water during the pandemic.