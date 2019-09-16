Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor’s 4th District Congressional campaign has been endorsed by Erick Erickson, a national conservative radio host.
Taylor is one of three Republicans challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King.
You have free articles remaining.
“Jeremy has consistently answered the call to serve his country. He is a solid constitutional conservative and has both the record and convictions to back up what he says on the stump. I am confident that he will take the fight to the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Erickson said in a statement distributed by the Taylor campaign, referring to the Democratic U.S. House Speaker and freshman Congresswoman from New York. “This seat is too important to lose and the battle is too important to take chances.”
State Sen. Randy Feenstra, a Hull Republican and assistant Senate majority leader, entered the GOP primary on Jan. 9, when he suggested King was an "embarrassment" to the district. King is also being challenged by retired Irwin businessman Bret Richards.
King has represented Iowa's 4th Congressional District since its reconfiguration in 2012 to include Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Winnebago, Boone, Chickasaw, Story and Webster counties and won by an average of 14.3 points in his four races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.