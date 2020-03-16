Most local districts close; 2020 Legislature suspended

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and legislative leaders will suspend their 2020 session for at least 30 days after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.

“Based on new information ... from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a statement Sunday night. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Local districts in North Iowa were quick to put out press releases late Sunday night closing their districts for at least four weeks. The exception is the West Fork Community Schools district, which is closed until Wednesday, when school is scheduled to resume.

NIACC is transitioning to online classes.

Reynolds said she was making her recommendation in consultation with the health officials based on federal guidelines. Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new recommendation Sunday for organizers of gatherings of 50 or more to cancel or postpone such events throughout the United States for the next eight weeks. But the advisory did not apply to day-to-day operations such as schools, colleges and businesses.