Most local districts close; 2020 Legislature suspended

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and legislative leaders will suspend their 2020 session for at least 30 days after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.
“Based on new information ... from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a statement Sunday night. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Local districts in North Iowa were quick to put out press releases late Sunday night closing their districts for at least four weeks. The exception is the West Fork Community Schools district, which is closed until Wednesday, when school is scheduled to resume.
NIACC is transitioning to online classes.
Reynolds said she was making her recommendation in consultation with the health officials based on federal guidelines. Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new recommendation Sunday for organizers of gatherings of 50 or more to cancel or postpone such events throughout the United States for the next eight weeks. But the advisory did not apply to day-to-day operations such as schools, colleges and businesses.
State health officials were notified Sunday of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 — bringing the known total to 22 positive cases.
According to the state Health Department, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County; one is a middle-age adult between 41-60; the other is younger than 18.
“The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
One of Sunday’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the number of positive cases to increase.
State officials said they are developing policies to ensure continued access to child care during this time of emergency, including meals for low-income students.
Earlier Sunday, Republican legislative leaders announced the Iowa General Assembly’s 2020 legislative session will be suspended at least 30 days following the announcement there is evidence of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.
Republicans who control the Legislature said the decision was made in consultation with the state public health officials and Reynolds office based on CDC recommendations. Reynolds, who met privately with legislative leaders to discuss the situation, supports the decision of GOP legislative leaders to temporarily halt the session, a governor’s spokesman said.
The decision to temporarily suspend this year’s session came one day after the Republican governor called on Iowans to take more aggressive measures to limit the spread.
Also Sunday, State Auditor Rob Sand said effective Monday he was directing agency employees with identified risk factors for coronavirus or general health immunity concerns to work from home and he suspended office travel as precautions.
“This is not just about keeping our employees safe, but also about making sure we help keep others safe and don’t unwittingly spread the virus. That helps our public health system from getting overwhelmed, and helps our economy avoid the bigger hit,” Sand said. “If you think I am overreacting, I hope it turns out you are right. But I would rather myself be wrong than anyone in or out of our office become seriously ill because I did not act.”
Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on Sunday continuing the proclamation signed on March 9, allowing retailers that sell liquor, beer, wine, carbonated beverages, and other beverages with an Iowa beverage container deposit to stop accepting empty cans and bottles for the duration of this disaster emergency.