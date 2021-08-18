MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center nurse recognized as 'health care hero' at Iowa State Fair

MercyOne nurse named ‘health care hero’
As a director of nursing for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, David Asche tried to do all kinds of things for his staff during some of the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to a press release from the health care system: Asche would work overnight as a nurse when needed, bring in snacks and even commission elementary school students to create pictures for fellow workers.
Tuesday morning, MercyOne announced that this array of work Asche has done is now being recognized at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Asche was one of five MercyOne colleagues, selected from hundreds of nominations, to be nominated and selected as a “health care hero” for 2021.
With that designation, Asche received six tickets to attend this year’s Iowa State Fair, along with a $100 voucher for food and a VIP parking pass.
“It’s very hard to put what he has accomplished into words, but he is a wonderful person inside and out,” the release said of Asche. “For the many reasons listed above, David Asche is a MercyOne Health Care Hero!”
Chris Janson coming to Surf Ballroom in Nov.
Soon enough, North Iowa country music fans will be able to buy themselves some tickets to hear the singer of “Buy Me A Boat.”
On Friday, August 20 tickets to see the Billboard-charting country music artist Chris Janson at the Surf Ballroom go on sale.
Janson, who has three albums under his belt buckle, will play the historic venue on Friday, November 19 with doors opening at 8 p.m.
Tickets will run $42 in advance or $47 at the door and are available online at SurfBallroom.com.
For more information, call the Surf at (641)-357-6151.
Ventura man releases second children’s book
Dan Grunwald, the co-owner of Grunwald & Kiger Fine Jewelers, has released his second children’s book.
Grunwald, of Ventura, released the book called “What if We Could?” earlier this year. “What if We Could?” is a children’s book that tells of the summer adventures of two young boys.
“They begin to imagine all sorts of wonderful possibilities but are interrupted by Tom’s younger sister, Penny. She gets them thinking about their ideas in a whole new way. This book is meant for elementary age children, their parents and grandparents who like to read to the little ones,” a press release from Grunwald said.
Grunwald’s first book, “A Dog’s Tale: Sparky Rescues The Prestons,” was released in 2018 and is about a dog who enters the lives of a family in need to bring them healing, according to the Amazon description.
“What if We Could?” is available for purchase on Amazon or at Grunwald & Kiger Fine Jewelers.
