MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center nurse recognized as 'health care hero' at Iowa State Fair

As a director of nursing for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, David Asche tried to do all kinds of things for his staff during some of the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to a press release from the health care system: Asche would work overnight as a nurse when needed, bring in snacks and even commission elementary school students to create pictures for fellow workers.

Tuesday morning, MercyOne announced that this array of work Asche has done is now being recognized at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Asche was one of five MercyOne colleagues, selected from hundreds of nominations, to be nominated and selected as a "health care hero" for 2021.

With that designation, Asche received six tickets to attend this year’s Iowa State Fair, along with a $100 voucher for food and a VIP parking pass.