The Mason City Public Library has announced it will close through Saturday, March 28.

Library officials say they made the decision in order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During that time, no meetings or programs scheduled at the library will be held, and no returns of materials will be accepted.

Due dates for any resident with materials currently checked out will be extended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0