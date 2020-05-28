Mason City Public Library announces phased reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Mason City Public Library announced a multi-phase process to reopen its doors, with the first step in the process beginning next week.

Beginning June 2, library goers may begin returning checked-out materials in the outdoor receptacles 10-11 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday each week. No fees will be collected for any past-due article.

Private donations to the library are not yet accepted.

Library director Mary Markwalter said in an email that it was unclear how many phases will be implemented before the doors are open to the public.

Free digital programs are still available to residents at www.mcpl.org and free outdoor WiFi can be accessed on the library campus, reaching into the parking lot.