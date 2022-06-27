'Laws off my body:' hundreds gather for pro-choice march in Mason City

A crowd of about 200 people took to the streets on Sunday evening to "fight for bodily autonomy," in the wake of the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe vs. Wade.

Demonstrators marched down North Washington Avenue, or Highway 65 North, to the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse where a handful of people spoke to the crowd. One woman said she had attended one of the first pro-choice marches in the 1960s, and still stands with the movement.

Chair of the Democratic Wing Ding Randy Black spoke before the event, calling for attendees to go to the polls in November. His sentiment was somewhat rebuffed by event organizers who said voting is one tool, but community activism was the key to changing laws.

The event didn't go without incident, as a tense interaction unfolded between a protester and a driver unhappy about a traffic hold-up as demonstrators crossed the street at the intersection of Third Street Northwest. The driver briefly exited his vehicle and yelled obscenities at the pedestrians, ultimately leaving without further incident.

Last week in Cedar Rapids, a truck drove through a crowd of demonstrators, leaving several injured. That incident remains under investigation.

On Friday, the Supreme Court issued a repeal of the nearly 50-year-old law, allowing individual states to determine the legality of abortions. While several states had legislation already on the books to ban abortions, Iowa's outlook has yet to be determined. However, a statement issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) seemed to indicate the state would head in a similar direction.

“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected,” Reynolds said Friday.

