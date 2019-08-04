DES MOINES — Workplace discrimination, harassment and retaliation by state employees were key factors in pushing the cost of legal payouts footed by Iowa taxpayers to more than $11.7 million in fiscal 2019 — ranking as the third-highest total in yearly settlements and judgments in a decade.
“Unfortunately, you can’t fix stupid, right?” said Joseph Barry, the state’s risk manager within the Iowa Department of Management who tracks settlements and judgments for the State Appeal Board. “I don’t know what they’re thinking.”
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, a West Des Moines Democrat who serves on the three-member appeal panel, expressed concern the payouts represent a culture of arrogance and disrespect by a small number of supervisors and employees in state government that is “costing taxpayers dearly.”
The number of complaints resulting in negotiated settlements or court judgments were generally unchanged at just under 40 for the 12 months ending June 30. But a handful of claims topping the $1 million threshold caused the overall payments to spike compared with recent years, Barry noted.
“I think it’s a bad sign,” said Fitzgerald.
Topping the list of fiscal 2019 payouts were $4.15 million paid to settle allegations from two women that they were sexually harassed on the job by the former Iowa Finance Authority Director David Jamison; and $4 million covering damages, lost wages and attorney fees for a former Iowa State Penitentiary correctional officer who said officials discriminated against her after she complained about inmates watching sexually graphic movies.
While discrimination, harassment and retaliation on state time drove most of the $11.7 million total, there were claims for other matters that cost taxpayers.
Another $1.25 million was paid to cover half of the settlement costs stemming from allegations of “insufficient escort” by University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics staff after a woman fell from the top floor of a parking garage and eventually died from injuries she suffered in the fall.
The good news for fiscal 2019 was that the allegations of medical malpractice or other wrongdoing at the state’s hospital in Iowa City were comparable to recent years. But three of the complaints over discrimination came via the regent universities’ system, Barry said.
Among the claims settled in the past fiscal year were cases where an Iowa State trooper was accused of “rear-ending” another car with a patrol cruiser resulting in injuries involving a $975,000 payout; a man sustained $27,732 in personal injuries due to improper snow and ice removal; and a former Iowa State University employee who was paid $27,500 after she was denied transgender care through the school’s health insurance.
The cost of settling claims and resolving disputes lodged against the state government for workplace misconduct, employee mistakes or other malfeasance processed through the State Appeal Board has ranged as low as $2.16 million in fiscal 2000 up to $23.53 million in fiscal 2008.
Overall, Barry described the spike in fiscal 2019 state payouts stemming from discriminatory actions of state employees as “anomalies” or “oddities” in a workforce of about 70,000 public employees.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration has been ramping up training in recent years to address workplace concerns and behaviors. In response to ongoing issues, Reynolds told reporters earlier this year that no policy can eradicate sexual harassment, but her administration is working constantly to create a safe working environment in state government.
Fitzgerald expressed concern the Jamison settlement was part of a pattern that has developed in state government since the State Appeal Board in October 2017 approved a $1.75 million payout to Kirsten Anderson, a former Iowa Senate Republican staff member who said she was fired the day she lodged a sexual harassment complaint.
“The Republican officials cost us a ton of money last year and there’s no guarantee that this is the end of it,” the state treasurer noted. “I don’t know if there are any more people who want to come forward and claim Jamison harassed them."
