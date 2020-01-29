Iowa State Patrol to use drones for accident investigations

Mason City is the headquarters for District 8, which is a part of Area C; its reconstructionists come from Fort Dodge, the District 7 headquarters.

Each reconstructionist will have his or her own sUAS, a DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

The system does not take any video; it only takes still pictures at several different angles, which are then reconstructed, or “stitched together,” into a big 3-D model of the crash scene to scale using imaging software, Dinkla said.

Trooper Mark Anderson, one of the reconstructionists for Area C based in Fort Dodge, said he can fly the drone over the scene, take his photographs from the air, and once he’s done the vehicles can be removed and the road can be cleared and open to the public again.

“Which is what our main goal is: to get everything back to normal as quick as possible,” Anderson said.

The drone has a high-resolution camera to take hundreds of images from all the different angles in a grid pattern over the crash scene and collect data points for measurement purposes.

Once the photos have been put together and the 3-D model has been made on the computer, officers can view the scene from any angle, moving into the scene anywhere they want to go, Anderson said.