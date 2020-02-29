Iowa State Patrol car involved in Mason City collision
An Iowa State Patrol car was involve in a two-car collision on Friday afternoon on Mason City's northwest side.

According to a press release issued by the state patrol:

The trooper was traveling north on Lark Avenue around 3:50 p.m., when after stopping at the stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 122, the patrol car was struck by a Cadillac Deville driven by Linda Collins, 74, of Mason City.

Collins was heading east on Hwy 122 and the trooper did not see her car while attempting to cross the highway.

No one was injured in the collision.

