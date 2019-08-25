Iowa’s NCAA athletes — and everyone involved in training, coaching, recruiting and managing them — for decades have been largely barred from betting on sports.
While that tradition could mute any potential fallout from a new state law legalizing gambling on collegiate sports, the change is putting campuses on notice for unintended implications.
Compliance officials are flagging to student athletes a caveat in the long-standing NCAA ethics code that strips eligibility from anyone who “knowingly” provides information to those in “organized sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate athletics competition.”
“Now that it’s legal, I can see people in the general public reaching out to our student athletes more often to try and get information about who may or may not be playing in an upcoming game or who has injuries,” said Kurt Hunsaker, assistant athletic director for compliance at Iowa State University.
“We’re trying to help our student athletes understand that, hey, when people from the general public reach out to you for that type of information, you cannot provide that,” Hunsaker said. “You need to stay out of that space.”
Earlier this year, the Iowa Legislature passed Senate File 617 with bipartisan support. The measure, later signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, followed a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for more states to provide bookmaking and betting through casinos and racetracks.
The Iowa law legalizes betting not only on professional and college athletics, but also on daily fantasy sports sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Sports betting began Aug. 15 and is expected to be widely available online in Iowa before football season.
NCAA rules prohibit student athletes, athletics department employees and others with athletics responsibilities — like a university president — from betting on any NCAA-sponsored sport, regardless of whether it is an NCAA event.
That means, for example, those with NCAA athletics connections can’t bet on the Super Bowl — or any NFL game — because football is an NCAA sport.
But with Iowa’s recent law change, the issue is getting more airtime and could present more practical predicaments for local athletes who haven’t before been tied to their fellow Iowans’ monetary gains and losses.
Rules bar players but what about parents?
Because the NCAA provides far-reaching and comprehensive rules on sports betting as part of its ethical conduct regulations, ISU, UI and UNI officials said they’re not at this time drafting new rules or regulations in light of the state law.
But existing rules don’t specifically bar spouses, parents, siblings, significant others or close friends of those under its purview from betting on sports, including their contests or conferences.
NCAA rules also don’t explicitly restrict athlete conversations at family events when, for example, an uncle or a cousin might take information learned about an injury or roster decision to the water cooler wager conversation, so to speak, or even to a local casino or online venue.
The risk could be prevalent on the college campuses themselves — including in residence halls and classrooms — where students could seek scoops on inside information in an effort to pad their pocketbooks, said UNI Deputy Athletics Director Justin Schemmel.
“That’s our biggest concern,” he said. “The rule hasn’t changed. It’s always been there. But it’s always been behind the curtain, so to speak.”
Importance of educating campus
Although UNI — like ISU and the UI — isn’t changing its rules or creating campus-specific policies, it is “doubling and tripling down” on the education it already provides by offering more touchpoints for athletes and staff throughout the year.
Using text messages, videos and even speakers, Schemmel said, athletics officials are trying to be more creative in keeping front of mind ways students and staff can protect themselves.
Asked whether the UI is doing anything more to educate its student-athletes and staffers in light of the new law, UI athletics spokesman Steve Roe said no.
When asked whether anyone in the department has general thoughts about the potential impact on UI, Roe said, “No.”
An NCAA-commissioned study in 2012 found 57 percent of its male student-athletes and 39 percent of it female student-athletes reported gambling in some form in the past year — including card games, horse races ad the lottery, but also sports betting.
Despite its regulations, the NCAA study found 26 percent of male student-athletes reported making sports wagers, with 8 percent doing so at least monthly.
Although Iowa hasn’t been snared in any recent high-profile betting busts, UI head football coach Kirk Ferentz recently said during a news conference he remembers an FBI agent in the 1980s telling players local gambling was big.
“I can’t tell you what the number was, but it was a big number, it was the amount of money that they guesstimated was being done in Iowa City on gambling, sports gambling, and it blew my mind at that point,” Ferentz said. “And that’s 25 years ago or 30 years ago.”
With all the concerns, however, Hunsaker said he trusts the athletes at the center of it all.
“I have a lot of trust in their integrity,” he said, highlighting their willingness to ask questions get a good grasp of their responsibilities.
“And I think they deserve credit for that. You’re talking about 18 to 20-year-old young people who are really under a lot of pressure, who are constantly under a microscope, and they work really hard to do the right thing.”
