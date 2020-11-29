Iowa Mourns: Sanford Naiditch, loved adventure, his family and Wendy's Frosties

Sanford Naiditch always wore his World War II veteran hat — except for when he saw another soldier.
Then, he would calmly remove his cap, approach the GI and say, "Thank you for your service." Taking his hat off was important to Sanford, who worked Army field artillery in Japan and the Philippines, because he wanted to offer his gratitude without making the receiver feel obligated to thank him in return.
Years ago, when asked how he wanted to be remembered, Sanford answered: "Patriotism and being a good family man."
Indeed, no two traits better encapsulate the 97 years Sanford lived before his death from COVID-19 on Aug. 26 in Des Moines.
Born in 1923 in Chicago, Sanford spent most of his life in Minneapolis, where he and his wife, Sylvia, raised their two children, Ira and Linda.
Sanford and Sylvia filled Ira and Linda's childhoods with everything from horseback riding to skiing to rollerblading. So long as they were spending time together as a family, the activity didn't matter. During the long Minnesota winters, the Naiditches would flood their backyard and create an ice rink for family and friends.
Even as Sanford worked long hours throughout his career — in women's dress manufacturing, stock brokerage and market-making — he made sure to come home for dinner before heading back out to the office.
"Other than my wife, he was my best friend," said his son, Ira.
One way Sanford expressed his love was miles traveled. When Linda was serving in the Peace Corps in the Congo, Sanford visited her in central Africa. When one of his grandsons was having Grandparents Day at school, Sanford postponed his heart surgery and hopped on a plane. When Sanford and Sylvia were still well enough to travel, they took their three oldest grandchildren to Tanzania, Italy and New Zealand.
And almost two years ago, when Ira and his wife, Sue, sold “everything” to move to Iowa to care for their grandson who had a complex medical condition, Sanford pulled up stakes, too.
"He always wanted to be part of our life, so wherever I went or Ira went, he visited," Linda said.
Support Local Journalism
While Sanford's time in Iowa was short, he quickly made the Hawkeye state his home. He lived in the same Ankeny building as Ira and Sue, having dinner with them a couple of times a week.
He attended the State Fair and Iowa Cubs games and participated in the caucuses. He looked forward to watching the Hawkeyes play the Ohio State University Buckeyes, where the 1946 graduate was a cheerleader during his college years. A proud alum, Sanford was known to break out the OSU fight song whenever football came up in conversation.
He “saw life as an adventure,” his family wrote in his obituary.
Sanford joined Ira's bowling team at 95 years young and was skiing, both water and snow, well into his 80s. Last year, he played cornhole with his 92-year-old sister, Dorothy, at his great-granddaughter's bat mitzvah.
Just weeks before he died, Sanford was on the golf course giving his daughter-in-law lessons on her backswing — even though "he was always a terrible golfer," Ira laughed.
After a stroke slowed him down in his later years, Sanford held onto his quick wit and excitement for life, Ira said. He was a Life Master in duplicate bridge, loved a good game of backgammon and enjoyed watching TV with his great-grandson.
And if nothing else, he was content to sit on the couch and watch the geese outside his apartment.
As Sanford himself would tell his VA nurses, he was "a healthy old fart!", Ira recalled in an email.
Sanford often talked about what he wanted for his 100th birthday party. He said he'd love to invite dozens of people to celebrate — "everyone he met, including acquaintances, friends of friends and complete strangers," Linda said. He'd sit in a gazebo, greeting all and sipping his favorite whiskey.
A proud Jewish man, he enjoyed teaching guests about his religion over dinner at his family's Passover table. He loved to eat and even as he lost his appetite in his last days, the homemade chicken soup and Wendy’s burgers and Frosties his family brought gave him some comfort.
He raised money for Planned Parenthood and Help-a-Heart, a nonprofit that benefits children with congenital heart defects. And he always made sure friends and family knew the Naiditch home was a place for people to stay when they needed help getting back on their feet.
There are a lot of ways to remember Sanford Naiditch. But he'd be happy if you looked back on him simply: a patriot and a good family man.
Iowa Mourns: Around the state
When Barbara Jean Sherman first met Jerome George Sherman, a military man with orders to post in Fairbanks, Alaska, she knew there was a spark. But she couldn’t have known how their love would bloom across 3,000 miles of land and sea — especially back in the 1950s.
Nobody made peanut butter frosting like Barbara McGrane-Brennan. At least, that's what her daughter, Tonya Brennan, says.
Bryce Wilson always had rhythm in his heart.
Jackie Lake left her Oklahoma home on a quintessential autumn day in October 1987, heading northeast to Iowa to meet this new friend her brother kept raving about.
The turtle figurine on Abbie Eichman's work desk always faced north.
Deb Miller first started talking to Jim Miller Jr. from the backseat of his taxi cab.
Mel Stahmer’s favorite bar trick almost never failed.
In Iowa City’s Hickory Trail neighborhood, it was common knowledge that Ed McCliment took a morning stroll to a nearby convenience store and returned with a cup of coffee in one hand and a fresh copy of the New York Times in the other. On the way back, his eyes would be transfixed on the newsprint as he walked — no need to watch his feet along the well-trod route that always carried him home.
Patrick C. Parks and aviation were a match made in the heavens.
Walt Bussey kept his Aunt Katie Jacobs' leather work boots when she moved into a nursing home eight years ago, hoping she would one day return to the family farm to wear them again.
Mary “Kitty” Rolfes loved to gab, usually about her family.
Norma Jean Perry loved being a grandmother so much that she didn’t stop with her own eight grandchildren.
Stan Patrick bled Cub blue.
For someone who loved practical jokes as much as Edith Elida Anderson, April 1 took strategy.
If there was ever a cause for celebration — from St. Patrick’s Day to birthdays to retirements — Jim Orvis had a greeting card for it.
David Worthington never backed down from a fight.
You’ve heard stories about people walking to school through wind and rain, frigid cold and blinding snow.
Wiuca Iddi Wiuca spent most of his life in limbo, searching for a place to call home.
Lola Nelson's green thumb earned her a reputation in the small town of Ollie.
After growing up an only child, Marilyn Elizabeth Prouty knew she wanted a big family — a dozen children, to be specific.
When Amy Gardner was younger, she was, admittedly, a troublemaker. Her transgressions were generally kids’ stuff, like taking her parents' car for a joyride or talking back to a teacher.
You’ll have to excuse Janet Baxa’s laughs when she talks about meeting her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Baxa.
Therese J. Harney spent hours and hours in bowling alleys trying out grips, practicing approaches and watching her ball ramble down the lane and smash into the pins — hoping, of course, she would knock them all down.
With a swing set, a sandbox, a tetherball court and a little red playhouse built to look like a train engine, Lucille Dixon Herndon ensured her family’s yard was a childhood dream made real.
Regina Thiry was an expert quilter.
Jose Gabriel Martinez handed his oldest son a map.
Carroll White deserved a better 100th birthday celebration.
Don Lole cultivated such strong, deep roots in the small, rural town of Villachuato, Mexico, that he became a living landmark.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.