Iowa Mourns: Sanford Naiditch, loved adventure, his family and Wendy's Frosties

Even as Sanford worked long hours throughout his career — in women's dress manufacturing, stock brokerage and market-making — he made sure to come home for dinner before heading back out to the office.

"Other than my wife, he was my best friend," said his son, Ira.

One way Sanford expressed his love was miles traveled. When Linda was serving in the Peace Corps in the Congo, Sanford visited her in central Africa. When one of his grandsons was having Grandparents Day at school, Sanford postponed his heart surgery and hopped on a plane. When Sanford and Sylvia were still well enough to travel, they took their three oldest grandchildren to Tanzania, Italy and New Zealand.

And almost two years ago, when Ira and his wife, Sue, sold “everything” to move to Iowa to care for their grandson who had a complex medical condition, Sanford pulled up stakes, too.

"He always wanted to be part of our life, so wherever I went or Ira went, he visited," Linda said.

While Sanford's time in Iowa was short, he quickly made the Hawkeye state his home. He lived in the same Ankeny building as Ira and Sue, having dinner with them a couple of times a week.