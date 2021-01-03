Iowa Mourns: Marvin Clark always answered the call for others

With 250 toy tractors and 3,000 marbles, Marvin Clark was a collector extraordinaire.
As a teenager, Marvin Clark met his sister, Mildred, at the bottom of their school’s front steps every morning.
Mildred had survived polio, but her legs were too weak for the climb. So Marvin was always there, without complaint, arms ready to ensure she could learn just like the other kids.
For those who knew Marvin, this early act of service for another illustrates the life he lived, a life full of caring for his fellow man.
"I think he taught us a lot about how to treat other people," his son Dean said. "He was just generally a very kind man."
After 84 years of kindnesses small and large, Marvin died of COVID-19 on Aug. 6 when the pandemic hit his nursing home in Oakland, Iowa.
A southwestern Iowa native, Marvin attended Oakland High School, where he met his future wife, Carolyn, at a local basketball game. Carolyn had fallen on some icy ground, she said, when Marvin appeared, arms ready to help her up.
After a few years of courtship, the pair married. Less than 10 days after their nuptials, Marvin, who had been drafted into the Army, moved to a posting in Germany. Carolyn later followed her husband to his second station in California, and they returned to Iowa when he was discharged.
An active man, Marvin always had to be busy, Carolyn said. Not only did he work long days as a mechanical technician for agricultural equipment, but he also managed to keep up an impressive number of hobbies.
He amassed 250 toy tractors and 3,000 marbles, Carolyn said. He put together model trains and flew model airplanes. He gardened and frequented local casinos.
"He just didn't like to sit," Carolyn said.
And when he got the itch to add to any of his collections, he didn’t bat an eye at another visit to another antique store.
He never knew if his finds were “worth anything,” Carolyn said, “but he had fun getting them.”
Marvin suffered a stroke in 2016, confining him to a nursing home and forcing him away from his garden and his hobbies. Despite the difficult separation from loved ones, he never complained, his family said.
"I was real proud of him," Carolyn said. "He was a strong man in that way."
He stayed connected through frequent phone calls with his sons, who sought fatherly advice, or friends and neighbors who hoped he might have tips to fix their broken-down tractors.
"If you needed something, you could call up," Doug said. "If he didn't know the answer, he points you in the direction that you could find the answer."
Marvin fought COVID-19 for two weeks, finding strength to FaceTime his grandkids one final time before the virus made speaking difficult.
As Marvin died, Doug was able to see him through his room’s window. He placed his hand on the glass, and a nurse held his father’s up on the other side.
The man who had used his arms to help his sister up the schoolhouse steps, pick up his family when they fell and make sure his friends could till their fields offered this final kindness: a small gesture to say goodbye, a final connection.
"He kind of taught us a lot about just life in general," Dean said. "Whenever we needed something, we always called, and he always had the right answer."
Iowa Mourns: Around the state
