Iowa Mourns: Marvin Clark always answered the call for others

An active man, Marvin always had to be busy, Carolyn said. Not only did he work long days as a mechanical technician for agricultural equipment, but he also managed to keep up an impressive number of hobbies.

He amassed 250 toy tractors and 3,000 marbles, Carolyn said. He put together model trains and flew model airplanes. He gardened and frequented local casinos.

"He just didn't like to sit," Carolyn said.

And when he got the itch to add to any of his collections, he didn’t bat an eye at another visit to another antique store.

He never knew if his finds were “worth anything,” Carolyn said, “but he had fun getting them.”

Marvin suffered a stroke in 2016, confining him to a nursing home and forcing him away from his garden and his hobbies. Despite the difficult separation from loved ones, he never complained, his family said.

"I was real proud of him," Carolyn said. "He was a strong man in that way."

He stayed connected through frequent phone calls with his sons, who sought fatherly advice, or friends and neighbors who hoped he might have tips to fix their broken-down tractors.