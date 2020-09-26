Iowa Legislative Council: Counties can begin opening ballots early

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — A legislative panel on Friday granted Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate emergency authority to establish an expedited procedure whereby election officials can begin preparing absentee ballots for counting early to deal with an unusually high volume due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Members of the Legislative Council voted 24-0 to provide the extraordinary powers to Pate in his capacity as the state election commissioner as a way to speed up the time-consuming process for election officials who open mailed envelopes and separate the sealed ballots for processing on Nov. 2.

Under the emergency election directive, county auditors will be able to mail absentee ballots to residents of health and long-term care facilities who request them; allow all identification cards that have expired in 2020 to be considered current and valid for in-person absentee balloting and at Election-Day polling places; and to allow absentee ballots to be opened – but not counted – during the weekend prior to the Nov. 3 general election.

“The law already allows county auditors to begin tabulating absentee ballots on Monday, Nov. 2,” said Molly Widen, Pate’s legal counsel, “therefore if a county auditor takes advantage of the time on Saturday, Oct. 31, they would likely be able to begin tabulating earlier on Monday before the election.”