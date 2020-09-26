Iowa Legislative Council: Counties can begin opening ballots early

DES MOINES — A legislative panel on Friday granted Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate emergency authority to establish an expedited procedure whereby election officials can begin preparing absentee ballots for counting early to deal with an unusually high volume due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Members of the Legislative Council voted 24-0 to provide the extraordinary powers to Pate in his capacity as the state election commissioner as a way to speed up the time-consuming process for election officials who open mailed envelopes and separate the sealed ballots for processing on Nov. 2.
Under the emergency election directive, county auditors will be able to mail absentee ballots to residents of health and long-term care facilities who request them; allow all identification cards that have expired in 2020 to be considered current and valid for in-person absentee balloting and at Election-Day polling places; and to allow absentee ballots to be opened – but not counted – during the weekend prior to the Nov. 3 general election.
“The law already allows county auditors to begin tabulating absentee ballots on Monday, Nov. 2,” said Molly Widen, Pate’s legal counsel, “therefore if a county auditor takes advantage of the time on Saturday, Oct. 31, they would likely be able to begin tabulating earlier on Monday before the election.”
Widen also said that a “curbside voting” procedure has been established whereby eligible Iowans who wish to vote in person can do so even if they find themselves in a COVID-19 quarantine situation Nov. 3. Signs will be posted at each of Iowa’s polling places designating an area for curbside voting with a telephone number the voter can call and a precinct election official in PPE can come serve voters in their vehicles, she said.
Pate has outlined security procedures whereby Absentee & Special Voters Precinct Boards may meet Oct. 31 to open mailed affidavits received by county auditors and remove the secrecy envelope containing the ballot “but under no circumstances shall a secrecy ballot be opened before the board convenes to begin the tabulation of ballots” on Nov. 2, according to the SOS request.
Each political party may appoint up to five representatives to observe the Oct. 31 process and, if a ballot is not enclosed in a secrecy ballot and the ballot is folded in such a way that any of the votes cast on the ballot are visible, a procedure is spelled out for two special precinct election officials – one from each political party – shall place the ballot in a sealed envelope.
The request also would allow the Secretary of State to authorize the emergency relocation of a polling place due to the coronavirus outbreak in compliance with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health disaster emergency proclamation.
As of midday Friday, Pate said more than 583,000 Iowans had requested absentee ballots for the upcoming Nov. 3 election – a number that represents more than a third of the total votes cast in the 2016 election. Absentee balloting has grown significantly since 1988, when about 7 percent of Iowans voted absentee, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Absentee ballot request forms were sent to active registered Iowa voters this month and county auditors are slated to begin mailing ballots Oct. 5.
“I just want to give a shout out to Iowans for the amazing participation we’ve had in this election so far,” said Petersen, who praised county auditors for adapting to the “very difficult” challenges in conducting a free and fair election during a global pandemic that include “safe opportunities” to vote by mail.
