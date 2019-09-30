DES MOINES — Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says she will not seek re-election next year and plans to resign as speaker before lawmakers return in January.
Republican lawmakers in 2015 chose Upmeyer to be the first woman in Iowa to hold the job as speaker of the House, the presiding officer over the legislative chamber.
The GOP lawmaker of 17 years says Monday she wants to step away from the legislature to spend more time with her family.
“I would like to thank Speaker Upmeyer for her years of selfless service to not only her district, but to all Iowans," said Cerro Gordo County GOP chair Barbara Hovland. "Linda always strived to do what was best for all citizens. She devoted countless hours of traveling across the state to attend events. I wish her the very best as she transitions back to private life with her family.”
You have free articles remaining.
Upmeyer, a nurse practitioner from Clear Lake, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002. She became the first woman in Iowa to be elected House majority leader in 2010.
A date hasn't been set for a House leadership election.
Upmeyer's father, Del Stromer, served as House speaker in the 1980s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.