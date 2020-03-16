Iowa governor: Close schools for a month; local districts comply

Hogg said he did not plan to travel to Des Moines unless he was told it was essential that he be present when the Legislature is in session.

“I think Gov. Reynolds should shut down the schools as well for at least a week or two and then re-evaluate,” he said.

The Cedar Rapids Democrat called the situation “unprecedented” in his memory, although legislators stayed away for the Capitol for several weeks in 2011 as leaders and Gov. Terry Branstad attempted to break a state budget impasse that lasted until June 30 of that year.

“What’s so challenging about this pandemic is it is affecting everybody everywhere,” said Hogg. “It’s affected our economy, it’s affecting people’s health, it’s affecting our social activities, it’s affecting jobs — you can go down the list. If we can really act decisively, my hope is that we can avoid this disease becoming widespread in Iowa like it has in other places across the country and around the world.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult situation for at least the next two or three weeks and hopefully we begin to turn it around so it doesn’t continue to get worse beyond that,” he added.