Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates

Reynolds has curtailed news conferences and public schedule events since the Iowa Legislature adjourned in May and she began campaigning.
The conservative Republican endorsed by Donald Trump has a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage; Reynolds' campaign reported $5.2 million to spend in July and DeJear just over $418,500.
A Des Moines Register Iowa Poll published in July indicated a Reynolds lead of 17 percentage points with Reynolds at 48% support and DeJear at 31%.
Reynolds won her first election in 2018 by a narrow 2.8% margin over Democratic businessman Fred Hubbell. She is seeking a second full four-year term.
This is the second time DeJear, who was a campaign organizer for President Barack Obama, has run statewide. In 2018, she became the first Black candidate to win a major party nomination for a statewide office in Iowa when she became the Democratic nominee against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. She was defeated in the general election.
A baseball fan makes a photo with his phone before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton walks on the field with earns of corn in his back pockets before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn walks through a cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The sign on the original Field of Dreams field in Dyersville, Iowa.
"Ghost players" from the White Sox hung out at the field and played catch with anyone who asked.
Members of the Chicago White Sox take batting practice at the MLB's Field of Dreams. Thursday marks the first time a major league ballgame would take place in Iowa.
Young fans waited for their chance to get a high five or a ball signed from a player.
A baseball fan takes a photo with his phone before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, Thursday in Dyersville.
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton walks on the field with earns of corn in his back pockets.
