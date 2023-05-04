WATERLOO — Authorities are trying to determine how a beloved family pet turned into a killer, attacking a baby in a tragedy that shook the Waterloo community.

Police and Animal Control officials were called to a dog attack inside the single-family home at 1280 Scott Ave. around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

The 9-month-old infant died at the scene.

The child’s mother broke down in tears on the front lawn when she heard the news.

The child’s grandmother, age 49, was also seriously injured in the attack and was taken to a UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital for treatment. She was then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Clinics in Iowa City for further care, police said.

The identities of the victims haven't been released pending notification of family.

The dog – described as a neutered male boxer-hound mix – was found on a three-season porch in the back when authorities arrived. Animal Control officers detained the dog using a snare pole without incident and removed it.

What isn’t clear is why the dog attacked.

“You could tell that dog was part of the family,” said one person involved in the investigation.

Following the incident, the dog was put down, and the remains were taken to the state veterinary lab at Iowa State University in Ames for testing.

Authorities said they didn’t have any prior calls regarding the dog.

A critical incident stress debriefing session has been set up for emergency workers who responded to the call.