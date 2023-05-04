WATERLOO — Authorities are trying to determine how a beloved family pet turned into a killer, attacking a baby in a tragedy that shook the Waterloo community.

Police and Animal Control officials were called to a dog attack inside the single-family home at 1280 Scott Ave. around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

The 9-month-old infant died at the scene.

The child’s mother broke down in tears on the front lawn when she heard the news.

The child’s grandmother, age 49, was also seriously injured in the attack and was taken to a UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital for treatment. She was then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further care, police said.

The identities of the victims haven't been released pending notification of family.

The dog – described as a neutered male boxer-hound mix – was found on a three-season porch in the back when authorities arrived. Animal Control officers detained the dog using a snare pole without incident and removed it.

What isn’t clear is why the dog attacked.

“You could tell that dog was part of the family,” said one person involved in the investigation.

The grandmother was looking after the child while the mother went to a new job, police said. At one point, the grandmother set the baby down and the dog went after the child. The grandmother then tried to separate the two to protect the infant and got bit on the arm, according to police.

Following the incident, the dog was put down, and the remains were taken to the state veterinary lab at Iowa State University in Ames for testing.

Authorities said they didn’t have any prior calls regarding the dog.

A critical incident stress debriefing session has been set up for emergency workers who worked on the call.

“In incidents like this, we have a debriefing for people who responded to the scene. It’s good to talk it out with people who were there and there are some peer support people who facilitate the talk. It’s good avenues for the police officers and fire personnel,” said Capt. Jason Feaker with the Waterloo Police Department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30-35 people die each year by being “bitten or struck” by dogs in the United States. In 2020, that number climbed to 62. It rose again to 81 in 2021 – the most ever recorded in a single year by the CDC. Children usually make up around 30% of the victims, according to statistics.

Some of the 2020-2021 spike was likely because people were at home more often during the coronavirus pandemic.