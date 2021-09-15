In Mason City stop, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says: Rejecting relief money impoverishes Iowans

"When we reject money, we’re impoverishing Iowans," Sand said.

In the case of federal rental assistance, an Aug. 11 article from CNBC points out that Iowa has only distributed about 4.6% of the emergency rental assistance that was allotted to it. That number is lower than the neighboring states of Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota but higher than Nebraska and South Dakota.

Nationally, $4.2 billion dollars have gotten to households out of a possible $46 billion. "There’s a problem at the federal level, but there’s also a problem at the state level," Sand said.

Another funding issue where Sand said that the state hasn't done its part is with the public education system.

He said that funding rates haven't kept up with inflation for some time and that it's an issue not just for K-12 classes but for higher learning as well.

"If we can’t invest in our kids, we are not going to help them reach their potential," Sand said.