On Thursday, Hy-Vee released an update to the ongoing investigation of unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems.
The investigation uncovered the operation of malware designed to pull track data from a credit or debit card passing through various Hy-Vee point of sale terminals between Nov. 14, 2018 and Aug. 2.
All of the malware has been removed, and enhanced security measures have been put in place to prevent future breaches.
The activity is related to certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants. This includes Hy-Vee's Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations owned and operated by Hy-Vee.
The company has provided a location-lookup tool, and customers to determine whether they visited a compromised point of sale by going to www.hyvee.com/paymentcardincident.
Affected customers who were able to be identified by Hy-Vee will be notified by mail or email.
Those with additional questions should call 833-967-1091, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
