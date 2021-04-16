How Iowa's new constitutional carry law could affect North Iowa sheriff's offices

That's where Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank and Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver are as well. Both are anticipating some sort of drop-off, but not a massive one because they figure people will want to make it easier on themselves when they go to buy a weapon and that they will want to maintain the ability to carry in other states that recognize Iowa gun laws. Beaver specifically noted that the cost for a permit to carry from the sheriff's department, which is $50, would likely be cheaper than what dealers would start to charge if everyone went through them for necessary checks.