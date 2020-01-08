Grassley, Ernst satisfied Trump made right call on Soleimani

Given the warning of “imminent danger” to Americans, Grassley said, “if the president didn’t do it, I would be criticizing him for not doing it if I knew he could have taken that mastermind on terrorism out of the picture — and so would the Democrats who are criticizing him now for doing what he was doing.”

He believes the president has the authority under the War Powers Act — in place since 1973 — to order Soleimani’s killing. Grassley said he sees no need to change the act.

Looking ahead. Grassley said there might be legitimate reasons to rewrite the authorization for military action approved after 9/11 that has been the basis of most of what the United States has done in the Middle East since then.

Ernst, who served in the Iowa National Guard in Iraq, had no qualms about Soleimani’s killing.

“It is easy for me to call General Soleimani a terrorist, a man who orchestrated terrorist proxies all around the globe and supplied them with deadly devices, those IEDs that have killed and maimed hundreds and thousands of Americans,” Ernst said on Fox Business Network.

