To celebrate 100 years of creating dignity and compassion through the power of work, Goodwill of the Great Plains is hosting a customer appreciation celebration featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Mason City Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 27.

Mayor Bill Schickel will also present a proclamation to recognize the historic anniversary at that time.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., customers at the Mason City store can enter a drawing to win a $25 gift card to the store. The first 100 customers will get a coupon redeemable for 25% off their total purchase. Complimentary lunch provided, while supplies last, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Goodwill’s ability to tackle community needs would not be possible without the generous support of donors and shoppers,” said Goodwill of the Great Plains President and CEO Briget Solomon. “Our retail program provides jobs to community members, a place for job training opportunities for those enrolled in our programs and helps fund the work of Goodwill.”

The organization’s commitment to engage community members in workforce development, quality-of-life and support services carries on strong to this day. In 2022, more than 400 people were placed into community jobs after utilizing Goodwill's services.

Goodwill of the Great Plains is a community-based non-profit organization headquartered in Sioux City. The Goodwill Retail store is located at 3575 Fourth St. S.W.