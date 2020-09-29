Fourth judge sides with Republicans in fight over absentee ballots

The prohibitions in the law against auditors completing the missing information without contacting a voter would not likely be found to be unrelated to the integrity of the election process or be overly burdensome, he noted.

“Allowing an auditor to obtain and complete the missing absentee ballot request information arguably renders the unchallenged requirement that a voter provide the information meaningless,” Anderson said.

Anderson also didn’t find that the law violated procedural due process because safeguards are in place to ensure a voter’s interest in an absentee ballot are protected. There is a 120-day window for requesting a ballot, and each request include instructions and there is space for the voter to include contact information for county auditors to reach them. Also, if any information is missing, residents can vote in person on Election Day at their polling place, he said.

The new law is a policy decision, which many may disagree, but the court isn’t “free to invalidate a law” based the court’s or the public’s opinion about the relative merits of the law, Anderson said in the ruling. Absent a “constitutional defect,” the court is prohibited from second-guessing when ‘the Legislature makes a policy decision — right or wrong,’” Anderson said quoting previous case law.