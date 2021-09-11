Former Clear Lake priest's connection to 9/11 runs deep

After that, the two didn't really see each other again until Slepicka said he was assigned to work in Manly, about 10 miles north of Mason City.

"That first Christmas I got a knock at the door and here’s Tom, Tom Burnett. He came over to see me and we got back together," Slepicka said.

From that time on, Slepicka said that he and Tom Sr. would go hunting and fishing on a regular basis even though the Burnett family lived in Minnesota. When Tom Jr., or "Tommy," as Slepicka remembers him, got to be about 12, he joined his dad and the priest on those trips.

"He always liked to be competitive. If I caught a big fish, he’d try to catch a bigger one," Slepicka said.

Slepicka recalled that Tommy's dad wanted him to join up with the Air Force, as Tom's brother had flown during World War II and in Korea, but things didn't shake out that way. Tommy tried it, after getting out of college, but decided to come home.

Tommy ended up going the business route and landed with the California-based Thoratec Corporation, which makes medical devices for heart-related issues. Despite the demands of such a company, he would still find time to go on trips with his father and Slepicka.